KP CM approves adhoc relief allowance of govt employees

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved adhoc relief allowance of the provincial government’s employees and later a notification was issued by the Finance Department KP in this regard.

According to a notification, 25 percent increase has been made in BPS-1 to 16 and 20 percent from BPS-17 to 20.

Similarly, 15 percent increase in the pension of government employees was also made on the patterns of federal government. The increase in adhoc relief in allowances would be effective from July 1, 2024.

It may be mentioned that KP government had announced 10 percent increase in the said allowance in the budget 2024-25 that was changed on Tuesday.