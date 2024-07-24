KP IGP opens model police station in Timergara

PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurated the newly constructed Model Police Station in Timergara, Lower Dir, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Upon his arrival at the District Headquarters Timergara, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was welcomed by Regional Police Officer Malakand Range Muhammad Ali and District Police Chief Lower Dir Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

The young daughter of martyr Israr Ahmad presented a bouquet to the IG.

The Lower Dir Police team gave a ceremonial salute to the IG, who then proceeded to inspect various sections of the new police station.

DPO Lower Dir provided a comprehensive briefing on the station’s facilities and operations.

Expressing satisfaction with the law and order situation in Lower Dir, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa later chaired a high-level meeting at the DPO office to discuss regional security. The DPO presented a detailed overview of the district’s law and order.

The IG also met with police personnel injured in recent operations, commending their bravery and dedication. As part of the visit, he planted a tree in Police Lines Timergara, supporting the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced that transparent recruitment processes will be implemented for vacant posts across the province, with promotions filling positions requiring advancement. He emphasized the valour and dedication of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, noting their sacrifices in establishing peace.

He assured continuous efforts to enhance the police force’s welfare, including improved training, modern vehicles, and advanced IT and technical equipment, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining law and order in the province.