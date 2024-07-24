Kundi pledges to resolve journalists’ problems

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to address the province’s challenges as well as the problems of journalists community. He said this during a meeting with the delegation of Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) led by President Nasir Hussain, Senior Vice Presidents Abdul Baseer Qalander, Bukhar Shah Bacha, Muhammad Naeem and others.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasised the importance of constructive criticism in fostering societal improvement, stating that prioritising peace is essential for economic progress. He urged the KP Chief Minister to convene cabinet and apex meetings regarding recent incidents of lawlessness, stressing that security is paramount for development.

Highlighting the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he acknowledged the adverse conditions around the Dera Ismail Khan economic zone, proposing enhanced economic zones near CPEC routes. Faisal Kundi commended KP athletes for their achievements across various fields, citing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent visit to Peshawar as a morale booster for provincial sports.

He underscored empowerment for women and youth as crucial for fostering progress.

He pledged to enhance journalists’ skills and to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Governor Faisal Kundi also expressed his intent to collaborate closely with the federal government, to resolve issues facing journalists.

In reference to provincial assembly rights, he assured support from Parliamentary leader of PPP, Ahmed Kundi and others, advocating for increased public engagement across different regions. Protecting Peshawar’s cultural heritage and promoting interfaith harmony were also highlighted as priorities.

Governor Faisal Kundi criticised the provincial government for misstatements in court, noting disparities in university funding compared to Sindh.

The Governor announced plans to form a task force within provincial parties to address infrastructure promises made to designated districts, pledging a focus on affordable electricity and local resource exploitation.

Later, the KhUJ’s officials briefed Governor Kundi on the ongoing challenges faced by media personnel and workers.