LHC moved to declare PTI founder’s physical remand illegal

Two-judge bench issues notice to prosecution, others on Imran’s petition against his 10-day physical remand in May-9 cases.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - A Lahore High Court (LHC) divi­sion bench on Tuesday issued notic­es to the prosecution and others on a petition filed by the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder challeng­ing his 10-day physical remand in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots.

The bench also sought details of cases against the PTI founder, be­sides summoning the prosecutor general of Punjab and the advocate general of Punjab for July 24.

The bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice An­waarul Haq Pannun, heard the pe­tition filed by the PTI founder. His counsel argued before the bench that an anti-terrorism court had il­legally granted a 10-day physical re­mand of his client in 12 cases relat­ed to the May 9 riots, as he was not physically produced in the court for obtaining the remand.

He further submitted that the phys­ical presence of the accused was man­datory as per law so that he could present his case before the court. He pleaded with the court to declare the PTI founder’s remand illegal.

Subsequently, the bench issued notices to the prosecution and oth­ers and sought their reply by July 24.

On July 15, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted police a 10-day phys­ical remand of the PTI founder in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots. He has been remanded in five cases reg­istered at Sarwar Road police station, three cases at Gulberg police station, and one case each at Race Course, Shadman, Mughalpura, and Model Town police stations. Also, The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objection of Registrar office on a petition seeking cases’ de­tails against Bushra Bibi and barring her arrest in any other case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Bushra Bibi. The court instructed the office to fix the case for hearing on Wednesday. The petitioner has prayed the court to direct the respondents for pro­vision of details of cases, inquiries and notices against Bushra Bibi, and stop her arrest in any other case.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the ob­jection of Registrar office on a pe­tition against the blockage of PTI’s official website. The court instruct­ed the Registrar office to fix the case again for hearing on July 26. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case along with the objections of Registrar office. The petition was filed by PTI’s leaders including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.