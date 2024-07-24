Man kills daughter in Faisalabad over love marriage

FAISALABAD - A man shot dead two persons, in­cluding his daughter, for contract­ing marriage of her own choice in the limits of Roshan Wala police sta­tion on Tuesday.

According to police, Zubaria had contracted marriage with Mohsin Maseih against the will of her father, Khalid, a resident of Yasir Town lo­cated near Chak No 233-RB Hurising­hwala, Samundri Road. A gathering (Panchayat) was called over the is­sue, when he opened fire. As a result, Zubaria and her uncle, Ashraf Maseih, died on the spot.

The police have shifted the bodies to mortuary for autopsy by collecting forensic evidence from the site. On the notice of CPO Kamran Adil, the police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

TWO INDUSTRIAL UNITS FINED OVER SOPS VIOLATIONS

The Environment Protection De­partment here on Tuesday sealed two boilers of production units and imposed a total fine of Rs800,000 on them. According to EPD sources, the team of the department imposed a fine of Rs600,000 on a paper board unit lo­cated at Jhang Road and Rs200,000 on a sizing unit for violating “Smog Pre­vention and Control Rules 2023”.