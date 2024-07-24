Man kills daughter in Faisalabad over love marriage

FAISALABAD - A man shot dead two persons, including his daughter, for contracting marriage of her own choice in the limits of Roshan Wala police station on Tuesday.
According to police, Zubaria had contracted marriage with Mohsin Maseih against the will of her father, Khalid, a resident of Yasir Town located near Chak No 233-RB Hurisinghwala, Samundri Road. A gathering (Panchayat) was called over the issue, when he opened fire. As a result, Zubaria and her uncle, Ashraf Maseih, died on the spot.
The police have shifted the bodies to mortuary for autopsy by collecting forensic evidence from the site. On the notice of CPO Kamran Adil, the police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime.
TWO INDUSTRIAL UNITS FINED OVER SOPS VIOLATIONS
The Environment Protection Department here on Tuesday sealed two boilers of production units and imposed a total fine of Rs800,000 on them. According to EPD sources, the team of the department imposed a fine of Rs600,000 on a paper board unit located at Jhang Road and Rs200,000 on a sizing unit for violating “Smog Prevention and Control Rules 2023”.