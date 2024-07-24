Meet Pakistan's first AI influencer Shabnam Xai

Pakistan's digital scene has been invigorated with the arrival of , the nation's first ultra-realistic AI influencer.

Since her Instagram debut on July 16, 2024, Xai has captivated audiences with her remarkably lifelike photos and vibrant online presence.

Xai, a creation of advanced artificial intelligence, presents a blend of glamour and technology.

Her Instagram account features an array of visually striking posts, establishing her as a model, food enthusiast, and fitness guru. Each post is set against enchanting backdrops, highlighting her unique appeal.

The AI influencer hails from Islamabad and is concurrently pursuing a Master of Public Administration at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Her dual role as a digital icon and an academic adds depth to her virtual persona, bridging the gap between technology and real-world interests.