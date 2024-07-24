Mehmood ul Hassan leads 'Spero' exhibition to support maternal and child healthcare

The TrueWorth Foundation, in collaboration with MoodsAtelier and the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), proudly presents "Spero"—an exhibition and fundraiser for the Al Wadood Hospital, dedicated to child and mother care.

Organized by Mehmood ul Hassan and Zahra Wadood Fatmi, and curated by Aasim Akhtar and Mehmood ul Hassan, this event features an impressive lineup of artists: Faheem Abbas, Hamza bin Faisal, Ramsha Haider, Tahira Noreen, Kaiser Irfan, Jibran Shahid, Nagsh Raj, Unab Sumbal, Mehmood ul Hassan, Irfan Abdullah, Tahir Saleem, and Mahad Saddique.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the British High Commissioner and attended by other dignitaries, including the Turkish Ambassador. The opening event at PNCA saw a large turnout of artists, diplomats, designers, architects, and enthusiasts from various fields. The artwork received high praise for its creativity and depth.

The exhibition is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM and will run until Friday, July 26th. The organizer of the event, Mehmood ul Hassan, invites everyone to experience the artistic expressions of hope and contribute to a noble cause. He further stated, "This exhibition not only showcases the immense talent of our artists but also highlights the power of art in bringing communities together for a common cause. The funds raised will significantly impact the Al Wadood Hospital, improving healthcare services for mothers and children in need."

The impact of "Spero" extends beyond the exhibition itself. It serves as a platform for raising awareness about critical healthcare issues and fosters a spirit of giving and solidarity within the community. The collaboration between artists, architects, and philanthropists exemplifies the potential for art to drive social change and support humanitarian efforts.+