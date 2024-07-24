Mohsin Naqvi directs for swift drainage of rainwater in ICT

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister has directed Capi­tal Development Authority (CDA) to ensure drain­age of water in low lying areas of capital territory at regular intervals in view of torrential rains. The Interior Minister contacted the CDA Chairman Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa and asked him to person­ally supervise the drainage work. He said drainage of water should be ensured at underpasses and other places. said the officers and staff concerned should remain in the field till the drainage work is completed. The Interior Minis­ter gave the instructions for regular monitoring of streets, drains and waterways in the capital.