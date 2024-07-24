Mohsin Naqvi directs for swift drainage of rainwater in ICT

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure drainage of water in low lying areas of capital territory at regular intervals in view of torrential rains. The Interior Minister contacted the CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and asked him to personally supervise the drainage work. He said drainage of water should be ensured at underpasses and other places. Mohsin Naqvi said the officers and staff concerned should remain in the field till the drainage work is completed. The Interior Minister gave the instructions for regular monitoring of streets, drains and waterways in the capital.