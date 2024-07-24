More than 2,500 protesters arrested in Bangladesh

DHAKA - The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest. At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals. What began as demonstrations against politicised admission quotas for sought-after government jobs snowballed last week into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. A curfew was imposed and soldiers deployed across the South Asian country