More than 2,500 protesters arrested in Bangladesh

DHAKA - The num­ber of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread un­rest. At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals. What began as demon­strations against politicised ad­mission quotas for sought-after government jobs snowballed last week into some of the worst un­rest of Prime Minister Sheikh Ha­sina’s tenure. A curfew was im­posed and soldiers deployed across the South Asian country