MPCL Addresses National Energy and Food Security with Ghazij Appraisal Success

PR - Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announces the success­ful completion of the appraisal program for Ghazij gas discovery, a significant stride towards ad­dressing Pakistan’s energy needs and enhancing food security.

Discovered in January 2023 within the Mari Development and Production Lease area, the Ghazij gas field has unlocked new hydrocarbon opportuni­ties in the mature basins. MP­CL’s fast track appraisal cam­paign, which included drilling of four appraisal wells, has con­firmed the field’s potential.

All five gas wells (one explor­atory and four appraisal) are now connected to the SNGPL network, delivering approxi­mately 30 MMSCFD of gas as part of Extended Well Testing (ETW) program. The Field Development Plan is underway and will soon be submitted for regulatory ap­proval. Additionally, the Shawal Oil discovery announced in April 2024, which falls in a separate fault block to the eastern side of Ghazij wells, has upside potential for gas in Ghazij Reservoir which is currently under evaluation.

MPCL has optimized develop­ment costs and minimized the surface footprint by leveraging existing infrastructure within the Mari Field. This strategic ap­proach utilized existing well lo­cations for drilling as well as gas gathering network for infield gas transportation for Ghazij wells. The deployment of cutting-edge technologies, including direction­al drilling, advanced mud systems and modern wireline logging tools further ensured the campaign’s efficiency and timely completion.

Mr. Faheem Haider, MD/ CEO of MPCL, hailed the Ghazij Appraisal Program as a major milestone. He emphasized that the data gath­ered has confirmed the discov­ery’s technical and commercial viability, paving the way for ef­ficient and cost-effective devel­opment. Mr. Haider underscored Pakistan’s untapped hydrocarbon potential, urging technical teams to remain innovative and bold in exploring and testing new geo­logical concepts and deploy new technologies wherever possible.

Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Hyder (Retd), Chairman of the MPCL Board of Directors, congratulat­ed the company on its achieve­ment. He expressed optimism that Ghazij’s development would help bridge the energy demand-supply gap, support fertilizer plants, ensure food security and save foreign exchange through import substitution. MPCL, with over 24% market share, is Paki­stan’s largest gas producer, op­erating the country’s biggest gas reservoir in the Mari D&P Lease area, Daharki, Sindh.