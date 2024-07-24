Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament

LONDON - Briton Andy Murray, the first male tennis player to claim two Olympic singles gold medals, said on Tuesday that he will play the final event of his glittering career at the Paris Games before heading into retirement.

Murray, widely regarded as one of Britain’s all-time great sports­men, won gold in London 2012 beating Roger Federer in the fi­nal and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later defeat­ing Juan Martin del Potro. The 37-year-old, who in 2013 ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s singles champion at Wimbledon and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said that he was unlikely to continue his career be­yond this year. “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @ Olympics,” Murray said on social media, alongside a picture of him­self on the Rio podium. “Compet­ing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time.”

Murray, who was knighted in 2017 for his services to tennis and charity, was hailed by Internation­al Tennis Federation chief Dave Haggerty for his contributions. “Sir Andy has lived and breathed the values of tennis throughout his long career, championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone,” Haggerty said. “We will of course remember his two Olympic golds; his Grand Slam wins and his never-say-die attitude on the court. We will also remember his Davis Cup victory with Great Britain in 2015, helping his team to the title for the first time since 1936. “While this wonderful chapter of his ca­reer is now drawing to a close, we know that Sir Andy’s love of tennis will see him continue to be involved in helping to grow and develop our sport globally.”

The injury-plagued Murray re­ceived a star-studded, emotional farewell earlier this month at Wimbledon, the venue where he won two of his three major titles, following a first-round doubles de­feat partnering his brother Jamie. The Scot, who had surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg, decided he was not fit enough for the demands of sin­gles competition at the All England Club. Murray’s hopes of a final hur­rah partnering fellow former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles at Wimbledon were dashed when she withdrew due to a wrist issue. The tennis competition at the Olympics be­gins on July 27 and Murray, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing 2008, will play in both singles and doubles alongside Dan Evans in his fifth and final Games.

Murray also has a mixed doubles silver from the Lon­don Games, where he partnered Laura Robson. The former world number one resurrected his ca­reer after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has strug­gled to make the latter stages of leading tournaments since and endured an ankle injury earlier this season in Miami. “I’m ready to finish playing,” Murray had said at Wimbledon. “I don’t want that to be the case. I would love to play forever.”This year’s been tough with the ankle, then obvi­ously the back surgery, the hip. I’m ready to finish because I can’t play to the level I would want to anymore.”I know that it’s time now. I’m ready for that.”