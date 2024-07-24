NA panel to bridge gap between KPT, KDLB on board constitution

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs

On Tuesday decided to bridge the gap between Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB) and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on board constitution.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Abdul Qadir Patel in which representatives of the joint action committee of the Karachi Dock Labour Board and the Karachi Port Trust participated. The committee took serious view of the KDLB workers sit-in in front of KPT Headquarters in Karachi. After listening demands raised by KDLB protesters, the standing committee directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to prepare a new SRO through which the members of DOK workers in KDLB Board may be increased up to 5 to maintain a balance in the Board as per past practice.

The committee recommended that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs should arrange a meeting of KDLB representatives with the Minister for Maritime Affairs and all other stakeholder in KP within 2-3 days to resolve their genuine demands and for ending their protest in front of KPT headquarters Karachi. The committee noted that the term of Executive Officer of KDLB has expired and strongly recommended that in order to bring transparency in the KDLB affairs, a fresh advertisement for the post of Executive Officer of KDLB may be published in leading newspapers across the country.

The committee deferred the remaining agenda for the next meeting.

Besides chairman committee, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Syed Rafiullah, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Hassaan Sabir, Pullain, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Shahid Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad Sahi, Khurram Munawar Manj and Muhammad Usman Badini, MNAs attended the meeting.