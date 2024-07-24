Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Niger says at least 15 soldiers killed near Burkina border

Niger says at least 15 soldiers killed near Burkina border
Agencies
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, International

NIAMEY, NIGER   -   The Niger defence ministry said on Tuesday that at least 15 soldiers had been killed Monday during combat near the border with Burkina Faso. “On Monday July 22, a unit of the defence and se­curity forces exchanged fire with armed terrorist groups along the Bankilare-Tera route near the vil­lage of Foneko”, it said in a com­munique read on state television, announcing a “preliminary toll” of 15 dead. The ministry also said three soldiers were missing with 16 injured and hospitalised, add­ing that 21 “terrorists” had been killed in the clashes in the west­ern region of Tillaberi.

Agencies

