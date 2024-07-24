Niger says at least 15 soldiers killed near Burkina border

NIAMEY, NIGER - The Niger defence ministry said on Tuesday that at least 15 soldiers had been killed Monday during combat near the border with Burkina Faso. “On Monday July 22, a unit of the defence and se­curity forces exchanged fire with armed terrorist groups along the Bankilare-Tera route near the vil­lage of Foneko”, it said in a com­munique read on state television, announcing a “preliminary toll” of 15 dead. The ministry also said three soldiers were missing with 16 injured and hospitalised, add­ing that 21 “terrorists” had been killed in the clashes in the west­ern region of Tillaberi.