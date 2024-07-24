PAC presents play Jagte Rahna to highlight importance of trees

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz and under the patronage of Sar Sabz Punjab on Tuesday presented a play titled “Jagte Rahna”.

The play aimed to high­light climate change and the importance of planting trees was written by Sikandar Ali and composed by Mian Fayy­az. The characters of the play included Shahdaqbal, Lubna Butt, Arshad Bhatti, Ayesha Malik, Jeeva, Waleed Ali and Hanif Kuwaiti.

Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was the chief guest of the play. While the special guests included for­mer director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Direc­tor of Information Muham­mad Owais and Muhammad Safwan Munir.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Hussain said that cli­mate change was a bitter re­ality which has been denied for years but now it has be­come the biggest challenge of the 21st century. Trees act as oxygen for us and were a means of protection from en­vironmental pollution.

He said it was a good thing that Punjab government was spreading awareness about importance of trees through stage drama.

The director of arts coun­cil congratulated all the art­ists for presenting the best drama.

Former Director Arts Coun­cil Waqar Ahmed said that the state can create awareness among the people by run­ning large-scale campaigns to make people aware of the importance of trees and high­light the associated benefits to discourage them from cut­ting down trees.

He said that there was a need to encourage people to protect and plant trees on their own so that Pakistan can achieve the internation­ally recommended target of 12% forest cover.

A large number of citizens were present at the Arts Council to watch the play.