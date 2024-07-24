PAC presents play Jagte Rahna to highlight importance of trees

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz and under the patronage of Sar Sabz Punjab on Tuesday presented a play titled “Jagte Rahna”.
The play aimed to highlight climate change and the importance of planting trees was written by Sikandar Ali and composed by Mian Fayyaz. The characters of the play included Shahdaqbal, Lubna Butt, Arshad Bhatti, Ayesha Malik, Jeeva, Waleed Ali and Hanif Kuwaiti.
Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain was the chief guest of the play. While the special guests included former director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Director of Information Muhammad Owais and Muhammad Safwan Munir.
Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Hussain said that climate change was a bitter reality which has been denied for years but now it has become the biggest challenge of the 21st century. Trees act as oxygen for us and were a means of protection from environmental pollution.
He said it was a good thing that Punjab government was spreading awareness about importance of trees through stage drama.
The director of arts council congratulated all the artists for presenting the best drama.
Former Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the state can create awareness among the people by running large-scale campaigns to make people aware of the importance of trees and highlight the associated benefits to discourage them from cutting down trees.
He said that there was a need to encourage people to protect and plant trees on their own so that Pakistan can achieve the internationally recommended target of 12% forest cover.
A large number of citizens were present at the Arts Council to watch the play.