Pakistan, Egypt agree to enhance cooperation in religious education

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan intended to strengthen its relationship with Egypt in multiple areas of mutual interest including religious education.

He said this during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan who called on him at his office.

The two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt. Both the dignitaries also discussed to exchange mutual studies in enhancing the Masaajid roles as center of religious, spiritual, social guidance and social services.

The ambassador informed about establishing an institution in Punjab affiliated with Al-Azhar University to impart religious education. He informed that 11 professors of Egypt were already teaching in different faculties in International Islamaic University, Islamabad.

The ambassador also invited the minister to attend a conference on the role of women in building awareness.