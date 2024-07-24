Pakistan Navy takes over command of Combined Task Force-150

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 13th time at an impressive change of command ceremony held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bah­rain, according to a press release received here Tuesday. Commo­dore Asim Sohail Malik of Paki­stan Navy assumed the Command from Capt Mathews of Royal Ca­nadian Navy. CTF 150 is one of the five Task Forces operating with­in the ambit of Combined Mari­time Forces (CMF). Its mission is to promote maritime security in order to counter illicit activities at sea. While addressing the au­dience, incoming Commander CTF-150, Commodore Asim So­hail Malik assured that his team is fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this responsibility and contribute towards maritime se­curity and stability in the region. He lauded the outgoing Com­mander, Capt Mathews of Roy­al Canadian Navy and his team for their stanch commitment and commendable services to achieve the set objectives of CTF-150. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik underlined that CTF-150 area of responsibility consists of some of the world’s most challenging and important international waters.