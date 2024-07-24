Pakistan Navy takes over command of Combined Task Force-150

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 13th time at an impressive change of command ceremony held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain, according to a press release received here Tuesday. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy assumed the Command from Capt Mathews of Royal Canadian Navy. CTF 150 is one of the five Task Forces operating within the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its mission is to promote maritime security in order to counter illicit activities at sea. While addressing the audience, incoming Commander CTF-150, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assured that his team is fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this responsibility and contribute towards maritime security and stability in the region. He lauded the outgoing Commander, Capt Mathews of Royal Canadian Navy and his team for their stanch commitment and commendable services to achieve the set objectives of CTF-150. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik underlined that CTF-150 area of responsibility consists of some of the world’s most challenging and important international waters.