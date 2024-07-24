Pakistan qualify for Women’s Asia Cup semis as India crush Nepal

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s team on Tuesday, qualified for the ACC Wom­en’s 2024 semi-final, courtesy of India’s statement 82- run victory over Nepal.

Pakistan were second in the Group A standings of the eight-team tournament following their 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier on Tuesday. The Green Shirts had put one foot in the semi-finals with a thumping victory and wanted Nepal to lose their final group-stage fixture against for­mer champions India. However, even if Nepal had managed to beat India, they needed to win the match by a hefty margin to topple Pakistan’s net run rate but that was not the case in the end. Former champions India topped the Group A standing of the Women’s 2024 with six points in three matches, followed by Pakistan with four points in three matches. India will face the second-placed side of Group B in the first semi-final while Pakistan will take on the group topper of the other group in the second semi-final. Both knockout matches will be played here on Friday, June 26 while the final is scheduled for Sunday.