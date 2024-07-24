Pakistan, Turkmenistan pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Tuesday vowed to deepen bilateral cooperation as the two sides held talks here.

The two countries noted the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance high-level dialogue and exchanges at the leadership level, besides strengthening the bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the Third Round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar led the Pakistan side while the Turkmenistan side was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, the Foreign Office said.

The two sides reviewed Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral relations, including bilateral trade and investment, energy cooperation, connectivity and people-to-people linkages.

The two sides agreed to intensify joint efforts to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation including political, economic and defence domains. It was also agreed to develop closer economic engagement in the priority areas of trade and investment, energy, connectivity and information technology. The two sides also discussed the projects of TAPI Pipeline and TAP Electricity Transmission Line.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties commensurate with its true potential.

He underlined the need for early finalisation of the Transit Trade Agreement and liberalization of the visa regime to facilitate businesspersons.

The two sides also agreed to promote bilateral parliamentary engagement and enhance cultural exchanges, educational scholarships including training of diplomats and people-to-people contacts.

It was agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and dialogue in multilateral settings including at the United Nations and Economic Cooperation Organisation.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern were also discussed including the situation in Afghanistan and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, bilateral ties were discussed during the one-on-one meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

Both the foreign ministers, addressing a joint press stakeout following their engagement, said that the BPC undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations in all dimensions besides deliberating on the development of closer economic engagement in priority areas of investment including energy, connectivity and information technology.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said both sides would enhance exchanges at the leadership level as Pakistan eagerly looked forward to the visit of Turkmenistan national leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to further advance and foster friendly ties between the two countries.

He said both countries enjoyed deep-rooted relations based on a common vision for peace and prosperity.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s investment climate, particularly the special role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and invited Turkmen companies to benefit from the conducive investment climate and opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides, he said Pakistan’s seaports offered business communities of two countries to explore win-win opportunities and welcomed them to exploit the potential of Gwadar and Karachi seaports to enhance their international connectivity.

Both sides also reviewed progress on TAPI gas pipeline and power transmission line offering enormous opportunities to both countries and the region.

Ishaq Dar also apprised the Turkmen counterpart about the dismal human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that durable peace in South Asia was linked with the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his remarks, Turkmen Foreign Minister said the BPC featured a wide-ranging discussion on political and diplomatic ties, trade, economy and cultural exchanges, besides identifying avenues for mutual collaboration.

Calling friendly relations with Pakistan one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, he said Pakistan was an important partner as both sides shared the understanding on almost all issues of regional and global importance.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and highlighted that both countries constantly supported each other within the framework of international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Meredov said while discussing TAPI gas pipeline and power transmission and fiber optic communication along the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan route, both sides agreed to make joint efforts to implement the projects.

Emphasising the development of joint modern infrastructure along East-West and North-South corridors, he said both countries also agreed to maintain an active dialogue on creating international transport route to capitalise the transit potential.