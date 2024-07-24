The Taiping Rebellion in China was a massive civil war led by Hong Xiuquan, who claimed to be the younger brother of Jesus Christ. It resulted in the deaths of millions and widespread destruction. The rebellion challenged the ruling Qing dynasty and called for radical social and po­litical reforms, including the establishment of a Taiping Heavenly Kingdom. Though ultimately sup­pressed, the rebellion weakened the Qing dynas­ty, hastening its decline and paving the way for the modernization and revolution in China. Its legacy is seen in ongoing debates over governance, social justice, and the role of religion in Chinese society.