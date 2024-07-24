PDMA issues flood warning in hilly areas

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood warning in the hills. In the alert, it was said that due to heavy rain in the hilly areas of Mount Sulaiman, moderate flood situa­tion may occur. An alert was issued to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and DCs Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu, Rajanpur Muzaffargarh and Leh. From July 23 to 24, moderate flood relays will pass through the rivers and mountains of Dera Ghazi Khan. Relief Commis­sioner Punjab Nabil Javed issued instructions to the administration of the concerned districts to remain alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said on the orders of the CM Punjab, advance arrangements had been completed to deal with the possible flood situation.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that low to medium flooding is ex­pected in the river Chenab at Marala, Khanki and nullahs of the river Ravi during the next 36 hour due to wet spell. Similarly, medium level flood is also expected in Rivers Jhelum and Chenab, in­cluding nullahs of River Chenab during Wednes­day to July 30 due to moderate to very heavy rainfall. According to the daily Federal Flood Commission (FFC) report on Tuesday, currently there is no riverine flood situation in the country, as all major rivers of the Indus River System are flowing with normal discharges. The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reserviors stand at 8.108 MAF against total storage capacity of 13.321 MAF.