PFF completes elections of District Football Associations

The (PFF) has announced the successful completion of the District Football Association (DFA) elections nationwide. With over 90 percent voter participation, the electoral process will end football's long-standing crisis.

Out of 143 districts with football playing clubs, elections have been held in 119 districts. The DFA elections in Kohat and Tank are pending due to court stays, while those in Kashmore, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Dera Bugti, Sorab and Kurram are on hold due to security concerns.

Additionally, 11 districts do not have any club with a right to vote, and in 4 districts the presence of only one voting club prevents the election process as per the electoral guidelines.

From the completed districts, the following officials have been elected:

119 Presidents

9 Senior Vice Presidents

116 General Secretaries

112 Treasurers

In the first round of DFA elections held in 66 districts, 187 positions were elected. The second round, conducted in 33 districts, resulted in the election of 95 positions. In the third round, held in 23 districts, 75 positions were elected.

Chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, extended his congratulations to all the candidates who participated in the electoral process, lauding the smooth and efficient execution of the elections.

The PFF NC Chairman highlighted the inclusivity and transparency of the elections, noting this was the first time they conducted the elections in such a manner. Malik further mentioned that the focus will be on the provincial elections for which the rules and regulations of provincial elections have been uploaded on the PFF social accounts. He reaffirmed the PFF's commitment to ensuring transparent elections across Pakistan.

Additionally, the PFF NC Chairman thanked the football community for their steadfast support of the sport.