PIAF flays ‘Founders’ for breaking unity of business community

LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders As­sociations Front (PIAF) pattern-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar has flayed the Found­ers for parting ways, saying the group has broken the unity of the business commu­nity, pledging it would continue the win­ning record of the last several years in the upcoming LCCI elections 2024.

Addressing a press conference here at PIAF Office, he said that he himself along with LCCI former president Mu­hammad Ali Mian and late Sheikh Ar­shad had signed the PIAF-Founders alliance agreement, as the copy of the al­liance agreement is the evidence. “This office used to be the Piaf-Founders Al­liance. What happened to the founder overnight is beyond comprehension. All this happened at a time when the busi­ness community needed unity.”

He said that more industrial groups and trade bodies have announced their support for the PIAF in the upcoming LCCI elections, expressing full confi­dence of the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, rejecting all other so-called groups altogether. Mian Najam Nisar and Fa­himur Rehman Saigol said that the ser­vice of traders from the platform of PIAF has been going on for the past 52 years and the presence of a large number of traders and industrialists in every event is the proof in this regard. It shows that PIAF is not just a show but a name of ser­vice to the business community.

PIAF Fahimur Rahman Saigol, ad­dressing the meeting, said that PIAF has an excellent record of 22 years of service to the business community be­cause PIAF brings qualified and work­ing people to Lahore to advocate for the business community. Criticizing the government energy policy, he said the PIAF has been raising its voice for the last four years that the industrial wheel of the country cannot run on this policy of electricity. Earlier it was said that there is no electricity, now they say that there is abundant elec­tricity. People are reducing the use of electricity all over the world.