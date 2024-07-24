PM Shehbaz sets $60b three-year export target

Country’s exports crossed $30 billion mark this year, PM told. Shehbaz Sharif invites Turkmen companies to invest in Pakistan. Directs Gwadar Port Authority to provide all facilities to Chinese companies . Welcomes Chinese investment in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday assigned the task of $60 billion exports in next three years to the ministry of commerce, board of investment and other relevant departments, and directed the authorities to take practical steps to achieve the export target.

While chairing a meeting of the National Export Development Board, the prime minister tasked the authorities concerned to take the country’s annual exports to $60 billion within three years. The prime minister asked the commerce ministry and other relevant departments to take all necessary measures to achieve the given target. He said the country’s exports crossed the $30 billion mark during the previous fiscal year, and the government’s policies also took the IT exports to over $3.2 billion.

The prime minister asked the ministry to resolve the issues pointed out by the exporters and present a report within two weeks. He said that he would personally chair the National Export Development Board meeting every one-and-half months.

Calling for collective efforts for the country’s development, he paid tribute to the business community and investors for their role in increasing exports despite tough circumstances.

Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the commerce ministry to finalise the policy proposals, in coordination with representatives of the potential export sectors. He also tasked the Ministry of National Food Security to improve extension services, in coordination with provinces, to enhance agricultural exports.

He instructed for exporting of quality seeds and agricultural products after further processing and taking measures to introduce crop varieties with high yields.

He said that the delivery time of Pakistani goods to Europe and America should be reduced by solving the problems related to the shipping of exports immediately. Similarly, the commerce ministry and Board of Investment should ensure cooperation regarding the transfer of Chinese export industries to Pakistan.

He also called for carrying out research and development, innovation and brand development to increase the export of Pakistani goods.

The prime minister warned against any delay by the Federal Board of Revenue in refunds to the exporters, besides emphasising the trade officers in Pakistan’s missions abroad to promote Pakistan’s exports and for guiding the exporters. The prime minister tasked the power ministry to present a comprehensive plan to provide low-cost electricity to the industries.

Highlighting the crucial role of the private sector for national development, he called for the sector’s inclusion in the policymaking process.

The representatives of the export sector appreciated the prime minister for his frequent meetings to resolve their problems and called his keen interest in the export sector “very encouraging”.

They also appreciated the prime minister’s initiative to ensure timely refunds by the FBR to the export industry

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken for the uplift of the export sector. It was told that the country’s exports crossed the $30 billion mark this year and a five-year plan to double the exports was also presented in the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Leghari and Dr Musaddiq Malik, Ministers of State Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan, State Bank Governor, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, relevant FBR officers and representatives of textiles, IT, leather, agriculture and other sectors attended the meeting.

PM meets with Chinese company

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Gwadar Port Authority to provide all possible facilities to Chinese companies and uninterrupted utilities to the Gwadar Free Zone.

Talking to a delegation of Hengeng Trading Company of China led by its Chairman Zhang Bin in Islamabad on Tuesday he said Pakistan is desirous of benefiting China’s success in the agriculture sector.

He said we welcome Chinese investors in Pakistan. He recalled that business-to-business agreements were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies, which is a welcoming sign.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister that Hengeng Trading Company was investing in the agriculture, livestock, pharmaceutical, and other sectors of Pakistan.

It was told that the company was constructing a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Gwadar at a cost of 50 million dollars. The delegation told that the livestock sector of Pakistan would be able to export goods worth 30 million dollars annually after the completion of this slaughterhouse. It will also create around one thousand new jobs for the local people.

Besides, Hengeng Trading Company is exporting pharmaceuticals to China after processing them at the Gwadar Free Zone.

Turkmenistan FM calls on PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the importance of regional cooperation and connectivity and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to early completion of TAPI pipeline.

He was talking to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rasit Meredow, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif also invited the Turkmen companies to benefit from the promising investment climate of Pakistan, highlighting the special role of SIFC in facilitating foreign investors to invest in different sectors of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the holding of the 3rd Round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations, led by the two Foreign Ministers and stressed the need for regular engagements of all the institutional mechanisms between the two countries.

He also highlighted the need for enhanced trade, economic, investment and cultural relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his meeting with the Grand Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Astana earlier this month and stated that he is looking forward to welcome Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Pakistan at an early date.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the Beijing Declaration, which involves an agreement among prominent Palestinian groups to unify and create an interim unity government.

The prime minister specifically praised the People’s Republic of China for achieving this significant diplomatic milestone. In a statement on his official X account, the Prime Minister remarked that the people of Palestine have endured prolonged hardship and suffering.

The prime minister stated that Tuesday’s agreement sparks hope for achieving lasting peace. He called for global solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged Israel to cease its aggressive actions, which have devastated Gaza and resulted in

the deaths of approximately 40,000 innocent Palestinians over the past ten months.

The prime minister affirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated its call for a two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital.

Emphasizing the importance of unity among Palestinian factions, he underscored the need for a unified and influential voice advocating peace, justice, and statehood. Pakistan stands alongside the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination.