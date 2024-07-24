Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM welcomes Beijing Declaration for Palestinian interim government

PM welcomes Beijing Declaration for Palestinian interim government
Web Desk
12:09 AM | July 24, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the Beijing Declaration, which involves an agreement among prominent Palestinian groups to unify and create an interim unity government.

The prime minister specifically praised the People’s Republic of China for achieving this significant diplomatic milestone. In a statement on his official X account, the prime minister remarked that the people of Palestine have endured prolonged hardship and suffering.

The prime minister stated that Tuesday’s agreement sparks hope for achieving lasting peace. He called for global solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged Israel to cease its aggressive actions, which have devastated Gaza and resulted in
the deaths of approximately 40,000 innocent Palestinians over the past ten months.

The prime minister affirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated its call for a two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital.

PTI finalises nominees for women's reserved seats in Punjab

Emphasizing the importance of unity among Palestinian factions, he underscored the need for a unified and influential voice advocating peace, justice, and statehood. Pakistan stands alongside the Palestinian people in their pursuit of self-determination. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024