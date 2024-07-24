Police to constitute special squads for action against traffic signal violators

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of traffic signal, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the police decided to constitute special squads for taking stern action against those violating red signal. A special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators. “Ef­forts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city,” the spokesman said. Islamabad police will ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and dem­onstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. The police are uti­lizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people, according to the spokesman.