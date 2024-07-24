President Zardari signs Christian marriage bill

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has called for further expanding bilateral ties with Turkmenistan in all fields of mutual interest. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to its relations with Turkmenistan, saying that Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations were based on a common vision for peace and prosperity in the region.

He added that the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries signified the mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral understanding and cooperation.

The President expressed these views while talking to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday. Welcoming the minister, the President urged the need to enhance connectivity and communication between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, saying that Gwadar port offered great opportunities for promoting regional trade and Turkmenistan should benefit from the port.

The President stressed the need for continued exchanges and dialogue at all levels and enhanced trade, economic, investment and cultural relations for the prosperity of the two countries. He offered that Turkmen students could seek education from the medical institutions of Pakistan. The President noted the importance of the third round of Bilateral Political Consultations held here yesterday by the two Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoyed cordial relations.

He stated that his country would continue to promote economic, cultural and educational cooperation with Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of constructing motorways and railways, through Afghanistan, to connect the two brotherly countries.

Foreign Minister Meredov conveyed the greetings of the leadership of Turkmenistan to the President.

The President reciprocated the sentiment and said that he was looking forward to welcoming the Grand Leader of Turkmenistan H.E Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari signed into law the Christian Marriage (Amendment) Act 2024, during a special ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Act provides for raising the marriageable age for Christian men and women to 18 years.

Speaking during the ceremony, the President called for further enhancing the employment quota for minorities in all government jobs, saying that he would write to the government in this regard.

He said that all minorities were equal citizens of the state having equal rights.

He highlighted that minorities should not be disheartened by some isolated incidents, saying that they had equal ownership over the homeland as much as anybody else.

The President accorded assent to the Act under Article 75 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Act amends Section 60 of the Christian Marriage Act of 1872. Prior to the amendments, the age of Christian men and women intending to be married was required to exceed sixteen and thirteen years respectively.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, members of the Christian community and senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Abraham Daniel said that raising the age of marriage for men and women had been a long-standing demand of the Christian community. He expressed his gratitude to the President for signing the Act into law during a special ceremony. He also thanked President Asif Ali Zardari for his role in his previous tenure in reserving a 5 per cent quota for minorities in government jobs, besides allocating special seats for minorities in the Senate as well as declaring 11th August as Minorities’ Day in Pakistan.