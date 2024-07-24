PSX rebounds, gains 447 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 447.90 points, a positive change of 0.57 per­cent, closing at 78,987.09 points against 78,539.19 points on the last working day. A total of 316,245,462 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 375,599,184 shares the pre­vious day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.074 billion against Rs19.350 bil­lion on the last trading day. As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gains and 164 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 22,079,450 shares at Rs15.63 per share, Pak Elektron with 19,793,659 shares at Rs26.26 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 19,515,808 shares at Rs1.17 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs74.08 per share price, clos­ing at Rs18,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with a Rs61.25 rise in its per share price to Rs966.36. PIA Hold­ing Company LimitedB wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs95.42 per share closing at Rs858.78, followed by Pakistan Engineering Com­pany Limited with a Rs51.00 decline to close at Rs670.00.