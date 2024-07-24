Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rana Tanveer for ensuring stable retail prices of sugar

Rana Tanveer for ensuring stable retail prices of sugar
Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday directed chief secretaries to take all possible measures to ensure stable retail prices of sugar across the country. The minister chaired the Sugar Advisory Board meeting to review the availability of sugar stocks and price trends, said a news release. The minister said that ex-mills prices of sugar have remained stable in recent months. He directed the provinces to strictly monitor retail sugar prices, as maintaining sugar prices is the primary responsi­bility of the government. He warned that any increase will not be toler­ated under any circumstances.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024