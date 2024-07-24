Rana Tanveer for ensuring stable retail prices of sugar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday directed chief secretaries to take all possible measures to ensure stable retail prices of sugar across the country. The minister chaired the Sugar Advisory Board meeting to review the availability of sugar stocks and price trends, said a news release. The minister said that ex-mills prices of sugar have remained stable in recent months. He directed the provinces to strictly monitor retail sugar prices, as maintaining sugar prices is the primary responsi­bility of the government. He warned that any increase will not be toler­ated under any circumstances.