Renowned lawyer Mian Ashraf Asmi Advocate’s book ‘Man Ki Nagri’ launching ceremony tomorrow

LAHORE - The launching cer­emony of the book “Man Ki Nagri,” comprising the Sufi thoughts and ideas of the author of multiple books and renowned lawyer Sahibzada Mian Muhammad Ashraf Asmi Advocate, will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11 AM in the Kara­chi Shuhada Hall of Lahore High Court, under the chairmanship of Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt Advocate. Lawyers, intel­lectuals, journalists, and scholars will address the ceremony. Distinguished guests at this prestigious event will in­clude, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Mem­ber of Pakistan Bar Council Muhammad Dilawar Chaudhry, Chief News Editor of Nawa-i-Waqt, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, Prosecutor General of Punjab Hafizur Rahman Chaudhry, Member of Pakistan Bar Council Pir Masood Chishti, Member of Pakistan Bar Council Tahir Nasrullah Waraich, Member of Pakistan Bar Coun­cil Sardar Akbar Dogar, Former President of Lahore High Court Bar Mazhar Barlas, Central President and Senior Columnist of World Columnist Club Dr Shaukat Virk, Central Vice Chairman and Senior Colum­nist of World Columnist Club Asghar Ali Gul, Member of Pakistan Bar Council Ali Ahmed Ghalan, Vice President of Lahore High Court Bar Qadir Bakhsh Chahal, Secretary of Lahore High Court Bar Falak Naz Gul, Finance Secretary Munir Hus­sain Bhatti, President of Lahore Bar Nisar Akbar Bhatti, Vice President of Lahore Bar Muhammad Owais Razi, Chief Edi­tor of Daily Taqat Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Multimedia Head of Urdu Point Muham­mad Nasir Iqbal Khan, Central Chairman of International Human Rights Move­ment Dr Quratul Ain Rajput, renowned educationist Khawaja Pir Mian Muham­mad Umar Asmi, Chairman of Markaz Asmi International Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Qayyum, Chairman of Legal Edu­cation Committee of Punjab Bar Council Aamir Farooq, Former Library Secre­tary of Lahore Bar Hassan Javed Malik Advocate Ahmed Yar Chauli, Member of Punjab Bar Council Shahid Mir Advocate Rao Tahir Shakeel Advocate Nadia Sultan Babar Khokhar Advocate Dr Nabila Tariq Advocate Makhdoom Waseem Qureshi Advocate Armaghan Masood Advocate Ali Ahmed Kayani Advocate Internation­al Trainer Mian Muhammad Akram Im­ran Shaheen, Chairman of Pakistan Civil Society. The host of the ceremony will be the young lawyer, author, and poet Sa­hibzada Huzaifa Ashraf Asmi.