Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Rupee sheds 10 paisas against dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisas against dollar
APP
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreci­ated by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previ­ous day’s closing of Rs278.30. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs280 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 22 paisas to close at Rs302.79 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decrease of 01 pai­sa was witnessed in the ex­change rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs359.63 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.64. The exchange rate of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.22 respectively.

APP

