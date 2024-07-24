Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Senate committee agrees to increase in number of SC judges

Web Desk
8:08 PM | July 24, 2024
National

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice agreed to raise the number of Supreme Court judges.

The committee, however, asked for details of cases pending in the higher judiciary.

The chairman of the committee said that the number of judges of the Supreme Court will be decided upon analysing the details submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The law minister said that the registrar's office would furnish the details of the cases.

Committee Chairman Farooq H Naik said that the load of cases in the top court increased but the judges remained the same (17).

Anusha Rehman said that the bill has been pending since January 2023. The only need is to decide how many judges should be there in the top court. The Federal Law Minister said that 24 judges may be required in the apex court.

The federal law minister further said that the judge of one court deals with hundreds of cases, but the judge of another court deals with a few cases. 

He further said that the Bar Councils have suggested that the hearing under Article 184-3 cases should be done by the senior 5 judges only.

The committee postponed the bill until the next session.  

