SEPCO recovers Rs50.5 millions from defaulters, removed 5 thousand illegal connection; SE

July 24, 2024
LARKANA   -  Superintendent Engineer Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Larkana Circle Shah Muhammad Bajkani on Tuesday said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the SEPCO Circle Larkana conducted crackdown against the electricity thefts in June and July during the on­going campaign against electricity thieves and defaulters. 

Talking to APP, he said that 1895 letters issued for FIRs had been sent to the concerned police sta­tions to file against the electricity thieves and disconnected connec­tion of electricity more than 5,000 thousand illegal connections and registered FIRs against 127 consum­ers who did not pay their dues of electricity and 11 electricity thieves are in police custody. The SE further said that 7 large poles of one lakh 32 thousand KV of (Joc) high transmis­sion line from Madaji were cut off, due to thunder strom hit the trans­mission a days ago which caused a power crisis. Electricity will be fully restored by late night or early morning Wednesday. He said that due to the construction of the high transmission line, we had to sched­ule electricity, so we took electric­ity from Dadu and after completing the repair work, the electricity crisis will end by today (Wednesday) 

He said that a new electricity sys­tem was introduced in Sheikh Zayed Sub-division and Allah Abad area in the month of June and large meters have been installed there.

