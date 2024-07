KARACHI - Several outgoing flights from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport were either delayed or cancelled on Tuesday morning. PIA’s Islam­abad-bound flight PK-301 was delayed by one hour. While, PF-122, AirSial’s flight from Ka­rachi to Islamabad, was cancelled. Likewise, Air­Sial’s flight from Karachi to Lahore, PF-144, Air­blue’s Islamabad-bound flight PA-201 and ER-523, Serene Air’s flight from Karachi to Lahore, were also cancelled.