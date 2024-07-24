Sharjeel for stepping up anti-narcotics operation against drug peddlers

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister for Infor­mation and Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Tuesday, instructed to take stringent action against drug ped­dlers, strengthen prosecution and tighten checking at interprovincial borders to root out menace of drug use from society.

Sharjeel Memon, chairing a meet­ing of Narcotics Control Wing of department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, said that Sindh government has decided to take deci­sive action against drug use through­out the province, said a statement issued here. Sindh government’s policy against drugs is based on zero tolerance and there will be no lenien­cy for any criminal involved in drug trafficking, he said adding that, drug dealers have become a nuisance to society and they will not be let loose under any circumstances.

Expressing concerns over increas­ing supply and use of narcotic sub­stances in both urban and rural areas, the senior minister instructed the officers of Narcotics Control Wing to take strict and effective action against drugs on a daily basis in every city and town of the province. He assured that the Sindh police will support the excise teams in the action.

Sharjeel Memon stressed that prosecution of the cases should be strengthened to ensure that drug peddlers face consequences of their illegal actions. “The system of checks at inter-provincial border areas should be tightened as the Sindh government seeks better results in its fight against drugs,” he directed.

The Sindh Secretary Excise, Taxa­tion and Narcotics Control Salim Ra­jput, Director General Narcotics Con­trol Wing Usman Ghani Siddiqui and other officers attended the meeting.