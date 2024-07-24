Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Sialkot DPO holds open court

Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers concerned for immediate re­dress of citizens’ problems. 

According to police, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal issued orders to officers to resolve public complaints on the basis of merit and send a report on the requests of the citizens in the open court which is being held on a daily basis. 

The DPO also issued orders to all SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all fa­cilities to complainants coming to police stations. He said that the purpose of holding open courts is to provide speedy justice to citizens and restore trust be­tween citizens and police.

