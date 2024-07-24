Sialkot DPO holds open court

SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued orders to officers concerned for immediate redress of citizens’ problems.
According to police, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal issued orders to officers to resolve public complaints on the basis of merit and send a report on the requests of the citizens in the open court which is being held on a daily basis.
The DPO also issued orders to all SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their police stations and provide all facilities to complainants coming to police stations. He said that the purpose of holding open courts is to provide speedy justice to citizens and restore trust between citizens and police.