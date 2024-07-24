Sindh faces shortage of officers

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to ensure the holding of a Combined Competitive Examination every year so that the shortage of officers can be met in time. This, he said while speak­ing in a meeting held with a delegation of SPSC members led by its Chairman Mohammad Waseem at the CM House.

The member who attended the meeting includes Rizwan Memon, Rizwan Ahmad, Malik Ghori, Qazi Shahid Parvaiz, Arif Hanif, Farhat Kamal, Vikram Singh Sodho, Nusrat Mangan, Kalpna Devi, Rabia Sala­huddin, Dr Qazi Masood, Muzaffar Leghari, Dr Saeed Mangnejo and Sec­retary Nazeer Qureshi.

Briefing the CM, the Chairman SPSC said that the Commission was a constitutional body with the primary task of recruiting competent officers opting for civil bureaucracy for the Sindh government. He added that the SPSC endeavored to recommend the most suitable candidates through a fair, transparent, and merit-based re­cruitment process.

The CM was informed that approxi­mately 28 requisitions were received from various departments of the pro­vincial government for the recruit­ment process against different posts. SPSC issued eight consolidated ad­vertisements and Combined Compet­itive Examination -2023 promptly.

Subsequently, more than 30 inter­view programs/sessions for different posts under different Committees were scheduled simultaneously, and results were announced promptly to complete the recruitment process.

The CM was informed that after due diligence, 5435 appropriate and qualified individuals, including Medi­cal Officers (male/female) BPS-17, Staff Nurses BPS-16 Division-wise, Lecturers BPS-17 and Subject Spe­cialists BPS-17, Municipal Officers BPS-17, Town Officer BPS-16, were recommended to the concerned ad­ministrative departments.

The CM instructed the Chairman SPSC to establish a computer-based testing laboratory to bring more transparency to the Commission and uphold meritocracy.

The number of Posts Recommend­ed by the Commission for various departments from September 2022 to December 2022, January 2023 to December 2023 and January 2024 to April 2024 is 9836. The Chair­man SPSC informed the CM that the five major departments served by the Commission included the Health Department with 591 Posts, the Live­stock Department with 257 Posts, Agriculture Supply and Prices with 127 Posts, Environment, Climate: 93 Posts and College Education with 83 Posts. To a question, the CM was in­formed that the Commission was in the process of selecting 9466 posts, including 2600 posts of School edu­cation, 1659 College Education, 383 Agriculture, 34 Works and Services, 179 Health Department, 1881 ASI, 1300 medical officers and others. Murad Ali Shah directed the commis­sion to select the best teachers for school and college education.

The Chairman SPSC along with his members presented an annual re­port to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Energy Minister Nasir Shah discussed solar systems project in a meeting. Sindh’s CM and energy min­ister discussed to provide solar sys­tems to 5,00,000 households in the province. Murad Ali Shah said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto wants an immediate distribution of two lac solar panels in Sindh.

“According to the data five lac homes have been off grid in Sindh,” Nasir Hussain Shah said.

Murad Ali Shah said that five billion rupees have been allocated in Sindh’s budget this year for solar energy. “The energy department should forward the solar panels distribution soon for approval,” he asked the energy minister. The CM Sindh also directed that ongoing 1812 schemes should be completed this year. Energy minister said that the inspection report of the schemes in progress will be shared with the chief minister.