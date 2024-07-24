Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Six drown at Karachi Hawkes Bay beach

July 24, 2024
KARACHI  -  Three died and three others were in critical condi­tion in a tragic drowning incident on Tuesday at Hawkes Bay near Sandpit Hut N-104 in Karachi.

According to a private news channel, two bod­ies were recovered from the sea by the authorities, while the remaining four individuals were rushed to the hospital.

Despite medical efforts, one of the four individu­als succumbed to injuries. The victims included four women, identified as Asma, Sohai, Zanaib, and Noreen, and one man named Irshad.

Commissioner Karachi had imposed a ban on bathing in the sea for the next two months due to the surge and high waves in the sea in Monsoon season. The ban is in effect from June 14 to August 13, and the Karachi Commissioner had instructed the police to register a case for violating the ban.

