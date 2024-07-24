SLA to establish Language Learning Centre in all district of Sindh

HYDERABAD - Sindhi Language Authority has decided to establish Language Learning Centre in every district of Sindh in collaboration with Sindh Government besides a high level committee would also be constituted to monitor teaching process and standard of different subjects including Sindhi in private Schools.
These decision were made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah in Karachi on the requisition of Sindhi Language Authority. The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Director STEDA Syed Rasool Bux Shah and Head of private Schools Directorate Rafia Malah attended the meeting. Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah assured to extend every possible cooperation and assistance, Education department will provide a specific place in every district while Sindh Teachers education development authority (STEDA) will also assist in teacher’s training.
As per decisions, professional training will be provided to private teachers for teaching Sindhi in new centers so that standard of Sindhi Language in private Schools could be improved. Meeting also decided that like Sindhi Language, standard of Urdu teaching will be improved with the help of institutions working for the uplift of Urdu language while a high level committee would be constituted for checking educational standard of different subjects including Sindhi and Urdu languages which will also look after the issues related to students and teachers. Central Directorate of private Schools will play a role of a Linkage between private Schools of entire Sindh and Sindhi Language Authority.