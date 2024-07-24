Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Social media provides modern information to farmers: Secy Agriculture

Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Agriculture department Javed Marwat has said that through social media, information related to the agriculture and modern methods of cultivation can be provided to the farmers and landowners.

In this connection landlords can also take benefit from it because this is the age of social media. Through YouTube channel, farmers will have easy access to timely, useful and actionable information related to farming, modern technology and agricultural research.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at the inaugural programme of the YouTube channel launched in the name of “Zaraat aur Kisan” in the Bureau of Agriculture Information. Director Bureau of Agriculture Information Jan Muhammad informed about the YouTube channel and its various programs.

On this occasion, Director General Agriculture Extension Abdul Qayyum, Director General Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Rauf, Director General on Farm Water Management Muhammad Hayat, Director General Crops Reporting Altaf Hussain, Director General Agriculture Extension Marged areas Murad Ali, Deputy Director Imran and other relevant officials were also present.

Our Staff Reporter

