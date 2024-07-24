South Punjab Secretariat embraces AI to improve governance, agri sector

MULTAN - In a revolutionary move towards improved governance, the South Punjab Secretariat, under the direction of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, started use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public service delivery.
This innovative step positions the Southern Punjab Secretariat as Pakistan’s first government body to employ Artificial Intelligence applications to enhance efficiency in various departments. To kick start this initiative effectively, an awareness session was conducted on Tuesday, educating all secretaries and special secretaries of South Punjab on the application of AI. The session, presided over by Fuad Hashim Rabbani, featured a demonstration by AI consultant Dr Athar Mansoor. Key attendees included Secretary of Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary of Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Emerson University Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ramzan, some agricultural experts, and students. Prominent professors from Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University and Bahauddin Zakariya University also participated.
In his address, Fuad Hashim Rabbani shared the pioneering role of the South Punjab Secretariat in leveraging AI to combat poverty through agricultural development. AI applications will be utilised further to increase per-acre yield and optimise the use of seeds and pesticides.
Similarly, AI degree holders will be offered internships in the agriculture department to further integrate this technology into the sector. The initiative will extend to healthcare, education, and traffic control, said Fuad Hashmi.
Rabbani announced the formation of a team comprising government officers, professors and students to devise a comprehensive AI strategy. A pilot project employing AI across various sectors will be proposed to the Punjab government.
Emphasising the importance of AI in modern administration, he maintained that embracing IT and AI were essential to stay competitive globally. He encouraged educators and students to pursue research in AI as it would help serve as foundation for Pakistan’s development.
VC Emerson University Muhammad Ramzan disclosed the establishment of a BS Artificial Intelligence faculty at the university to offer students’ services to benefit agriculture and government departments. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel revealed that the groundwork for AI-driven agricultural advancements was also completed. He added, “AI will assist in soil fertility assessments, crop monitoring, and predicting the optimal harvest time for fruits and crops. Additionally, AI will also help diagnose livestock diseases.”
He remarked that the pioneering initiative marked a significant step towards integrating advanced technologies into public administration and setting a benchmark for other government bodies in the country.