Stunning collection of photographs on display at Alhamra

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented the “Symphony of Light,” a captivating photographic exhibition by award-winning photographer Hassan Kausar at the Alhamra Art Gallery here on Tuesday. The exhibition, inaugurated by renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, showcases a stunning collection of photographs that explore the interplay of light, shadow, and human emotions. The “Symphony of Light” exhibition showcases 26 captivating photographs that serve as a testament to the multifaceted creative expertise of Hassan Kausar. With a rich background in photography, architecture, and interior design, Hassan offers a unique perspective in his work, skillfully capturing street photography’s raw and dynamic essence. Through his images, he unveils the beauty found in ordinary moments and the narratives etched on the faces of strangers. Hassan explains, “Photography is an art form that revolves around the interplay of light. I perceive the world through the lens of light and shadow.” This exhibition allows viewers to witness how he masterfully employs light to transform the mundane into the extraordinary, infusing his work with a sense of drama and unveiling hidden details. Hassan’s photography has garnered international acclaim, with his photographs showcased at prestigious venues, including the Louvre Museum and Bernard Weatherill House. Among his accolades are the ‘Staff Winter Selection 2015’ award by View Bug, recognition in the UNICEF photography competition, and the esteemed Editor’s Choice Award presented by the International Society of Photographers. Chairman of Alhamra Arts Council, Razi Ahmed, expressed his admiration for Hassan’s work, stating, “Hassan’s photography is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication. His ability to capture the essence of life through his lens is truly remarkable.”