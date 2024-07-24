Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Stunning collection of photographs on display at Alhamra

Agencies
July 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) pre­sented the “Symphony of Light,” a cap­tivating photographic exhibition by award-winning photographer Hassan Kausar at the Alhamra Art Gallery here on Tuesday. The exhibition, inaugu­rated by renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada, showcases a stunning collec­tion of photographs that explore the interplay of light, shadow, and human emotions. The “Symphony of Light” exhibition showcases 26 captivating photographs that serve as a testament to the multifaceted creative expertise of Hassan Kausar. With a rich back­ground in photography, architecture, and interior design, Hassan offers a unique perspective in his work, skill­fully capturing street photography’s raw and dynamic essence. Through his images, he unveils the beauty found in ordinary moments and the narra­tives etched on the faces of strangers. Hassan explains, “Photography is an art form that revolves around the in­terplay of light. I perceive the world through the lens of light and shad­ow.” This exhibition allows viewers to witness how he masterfully em­ploys light to transform the mun­dane into the extraordinary, infus­ing his work with a sense of drama and unveiling hidden details. Has­san’s photography has garnered international acclaim, with his pho­tographs showcased at prestigious venues, including the Louvre Museum and Bernard Weatherill House. Among his accolades are the ‘Staff Winter Se­lection 2015’ award by View Bug, recognition in the UNICEF photog­raphy competition, and the esteemed Editor’s Choice Award presented by the International So­ciety of Photographers. Chairman of Alhamra Arts Council, Razi Ahmed, expressed his admiration for Hassan’s work, stat­ing, “Hassan’s photogra­phy is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication. His ability to capture the essence of life through his lens is truly remarkable.”

