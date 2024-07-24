Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Taj Residencia announces Taj Mall

July 24, 2024
Rawalpindi   -   Taj Residencia is thrilled to announce the Taj Mall. The revolutionary project is set to redefine luxury and urban lifestyle in the twin cities, covering 9 million square feet of leasable covered area, the seven-storeyed Taj Mall will be equipped with all the modern amenities in addition to a 1.5 million square feet five-star deluxe hotel where Four Seasons/ Ritz-Carlton will be brought in. A mini-Disneyland theme park of 500 kanals will also be built in this mega complex with a car parking capacity of 50,000 vehicles.  

Taj Mall will not only serve as a commercial hub but also as a beacon for promoting business, enhancing tourism, creating employment opportunities, and providing recreational facilities for the community of the twin cities.

