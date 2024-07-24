The Colonial Hangover

The national language plays a significant role in the harmony of a country’s people. It is more than just a medium of communication. Besides factors like – a boundary, flag, and currency, it makes a nation respectable and unique by giving it a specific identity. Prioritizing national language is crucial in fostering cultural identity, promoting unity, and facilitating communication. It acts as a tool for bridging diverse communities and creates a sense of belonging among the citizens of a country. It promotes trade and business across various areas by removing language barriers within a country. When workers can interact easily, businesses can run more smoothly, which spurs growth and productivity. Additionally, as it creates an environment that is favorable for multinational businesses to establish themselves and grow, a common language draws in foreign investment. History demonstrates that all great leaders made a sincere effort to strengthen the national language. Mao Zedong, the revolutionary leader of China, held a high regard for his native language.
Unfortunately, Pakistan shows a very different picture. Despite the declaration of Urdu as the national language of the country, the authorities with their inefficient efforts have failed to prioritize it. The irony is that constitutionally Urdu is our national language, while English is an official language and has still become a symbol of pride in the country. It has created a divide by distancing the masses from their linguistic roots. No nation in the history of the world has progressed without prioritizing its national language or taking pride in its own culture and roots. Several factors have impeded Urdu from emerging as a priority language in Pakistan. This includes the influence of the British legacy, the educational system, the global dominance of English, and the lack of consistent and robust policies that prioritize Urdu.
From a historical standpoint, Urdu represents Muslim unity and identity and has served as a unifying force across diverse cultures and ethnic groups ever since the Pakistan Movement. Urdu always benefited greatly from the All-India Muslim League’s unwavering backing. The advantage of Urdu’s “national” identity further strengthened its standing. Before Pakistan came into being, the Urdu poets- philosophers, local aristocrats, and Muslim scholars prioritized Urdu and adopted it as a symbol of pride. On the other hand, to create an English-speaking aristocracy that could aid in bridging the communication gap between the colonizer and the colonized and ensure the smooth operation of the colonial company, the colonial agency exclusively provided English-medium education in urban centers. Given how deeply ingrained the Anglicized military, courts, and bureaucracy were in the social structure of the recently established independent state, it is not surprising that these Anglicized authorities chose to use English for official documentation and communication following colonial customs. Thus, from there onwards the British legacy continued and is ingrained in our bureaucratic system and impeded Urdu to be prioritized.
The educational system in Pakistan has also failed to prioritize Urdu as the true essence of the national language. This also stems from the British colonial era which established a perception that proficiency in English and studying from English medium institutions are seen as a measure of success and modernity. It is a common practice these days that in the stages of language development of a child, parents tend to make them learn English first instead of their mother tongue and their national language. This concern of the parents, because of the predominance of English being a universal language and the reliance on it in reading, writing, and conducting research, is understandable but it should not be at the cost of our own national language.
Despite being given the status of the national language in the constitution, Urdu has been relegated to a secondary language and is often seen as a language of the less privileged. The existing literature on different levels fails to reflect the literary and cultural heritage of Urdu. This in effect limits students’ exposure to their linguistic roots. The Urdu-medium institutions lack high-quality educational resources and insufficient teacher training that equips teachers with modern techniques.
It is important to highlight that our competitive exams also stress more on English and give limited options for the Urdu language. Though a resolution has been passed to consider the CSS exam option in Urdu, it has not been made in practice yet. Moreover, the inconsistent policies among the provinces are also a contributing factor in the impediments to promoting Urdu as a symbol of pride. All these factors led to the perception of English as a source of economic opportunity and upward mobility that incentivized it over Urdu.
It is surprising to witness that people in the mainstream media usually hesitate to communicate in Urdu properly. It is a common practice that so many words from English are littered into Urdu while communicating an idea. This is because we usually don’t know the exact meanings of such complicated words in Urdu and sometimes the unavailability of vocabulary in the Urdu language for some terms. It is a big shortcoming that citizens cannot articulate their grievances and ideas in their national language. The fact that we still do not fully appreciate Urdu, which is the mother tongue of millions of people, is a sad reflection of our society. It is very disheartening to know that we are drifting away from our roots. The Western language has now become the language of the elite and the utmost desire of the middle class. It is important to highlight that English is an international language and its significance in the contemporary world cannot be denied. However, there should be a balanced approach that not only focuses on English but also prioritizes Urdu as a national language.
Nations that have prioritized educating people in their national language along with English have advanced materially, economically, and technologically. The authorities should take measures to make Urdu language a priority. They should conduct their events, programs, and meetings in Urdu. The documents of national importance should be translated and kept in Urdu. Lastly, there is a need for social and behavioral change that aids in shifting the mentality of, “English as a measure of competence” to considering it just a language that helps in communication.
Manahil Bazai
The writer is a Research Assistant at the Balochistan Think Tank Network.