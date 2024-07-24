Tree plantation drive launched in Dir Lower

Dir lower - The district youth office in collaboration with the district administration and the forest department launched a plantation campaign titled ‘Green Growth Strategy–Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive’ to make the area clean and green.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Plantation (General) and Focal Person of the initiative Bashir Khan inaugurated the drive by formally planting a sapling. As many as 1,000 saplings were distributed among the youth of Dir Lower, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation and community involvement.

The speakers underscored the collaborative spirit and commitment to fostering a greener and healthier environment in the region.

They said the volunteers from Dir Lower played a crucial role in the drive, demonstrating their dedication to make the drive successful.

They were of the view that the monsoon plantation drive not only contributed to the reforestation efforts but also served as an educational platform for the youth, highlighting the significance of environmental sustainability.

At the end of the event, appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.