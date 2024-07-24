Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tree plantation drive launched in Dir Lower

APP
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dir lower   -  The district youth office in collaboration with the district administration and the forest department launched a plantation campaign titled ‘Green Growth Strategy–Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive’ to make the area clean and green.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Plantation (General) and Focal Person of the initiative Bashir Khan inaugurated the drive by formally planting a sapling. As many as 1,000 saplings were distributed among the youth of Dir Lower, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation and community involvement.

The speakers underscored the collaborative spirit and commitment to fostering a greener and healthier environment in the region.

They said the volunteers from Dir Lower played a crucial role in the drive, demonstrating their dedication to make the drive successful.

They were of the view that the monsoon plantation drive not only contributed to the reforestation efforts but also served as an educational platform for the youth, highlighting the significance of environmental sustainability.

NA body discusses establishing telecom tribunal

At the end of the event, appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1721805770.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024