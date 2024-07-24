Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two bodies recovered from dumpster in Karachi

Agencies
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two bodies of a woman and baby girl were found early morn­ing from a garbage dump near Korangi Causeway in Karachi. As per the details, the bodies of a woman and a child were found in a gar­bage dump. The bodies were moved to the hospital for le­gal formalities by the police and the rescue teams, Po­lice in its initial statement stated that the victims were killed in torture. The identi­ties of the two bodies have not yet been established, according to rescue sources. Prior to this incident, two premature infant bodies were found from a private hospital’s washroom in Ka­rachi. The authorities stat­ed that the hospital’s per­sonnel stumbled upon the premature babies’ bodies within a wastebasket inside the restroom. The hospital’s management, situated in North Nazimabad, revealed that two women visited the facility, one undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound. Af­ter receiving the lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom. Subsequently, they spent several hours there and eventually rushed in a hurry, according to the hospital officials.

Indonesian diplomat calls for collaboration to increase mutual trade

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024