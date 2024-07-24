Two bodies recovered from dumpster in Karachi

KARACHI - Two bodies of a woman and baby girl were found early morn­ing from a garbage dump near Korangi Causeway in Karachi. As per the details, the bodies of a woman and a child were found in a gar­bage dump. The bodies were moved to the hospital for le­gal formalities by the police and the rescue teams, Po­lice in its initial statement stated that the victims were killed in torture. The identi­ties of the two bodies have not yet been established, according to rescue sources. Prior to this incident, two premature infant bodies were found from a private hospital’s washroom in Ka­rachi. The authorities stat­ed that the hospital’s per­sonnel stumbled upon the premature babies’ bodies within a wastebasket inside the restroom. The hospital’s management, situated in North Nazimabad, revealed that two women visited the facility, one undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound. Af­ter receiving the lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom. Subsequently, they spent several hours there and eventually rushed in a hurry, according to the hospital officials.