Two POs held in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN - Local police station claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders during crackdown. An official spokesperson said the accused named Kashif Naeich and Arif Ttoba were apprehended by Khairpur Sadaat police station on tip off. A pistol of 30 bore was also recovered from the accused’s possession. Both of the offenders reported to have booked in murder and attempt to murder charges with the police station. They were wanted for the last two years at least, said the spokesperson. The police official further said action against criminal mafia would be continued unabated. He said protection of wealth and lives of masses was earnest priority of the police force.