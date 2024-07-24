Two POs held in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN - Local police station claimed to have arrested two proclaimed of­fenders during crackdown. An official spokesperson said the accused named Kashif Naeich and Arif Ttoba were appre­hended by Khairpur Sadaat police station on tip off. A pis­tol of 30 bore was also recov­ered from the accused’s pos­session. Both of the offenders reported to have booked in murder and attempt to mur­der charges with the police station. They were wanted for the last two years at least, said the spokesperson. The police official further said action against criminal mafia would be continued unabated. He said protection of wealth and lives of masses was earnest priority of the police force.