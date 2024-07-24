Two tourists die as glacier collapses in Naran

RAJANPUR - Two tourists were killed on Lake Saif-ul-Malook Road when a glacier col­lapsed on them in Naran, a popular tourist destination. According to po­lice report, the victims were taking pictures on the Lake Saif-ul-Malook Road while touring the Kaghan Val­ley when the glacier suddenly broke on and killed them instantly. The de­ceased included Muhammad Mehran, 22, and Parsa, 13, hailed from Jampur.

The overwhelming grief and panic spread across the area as soon as the bodies arrived at the hometown. This incident is reminiscent of a simi­lar tragedy a few years ago when two women from Karachi were killed by falling ice from the same glaciers. De­spite a warning sign posted at the site advising tourists to keep their distance, it appears the caution was not heeded.