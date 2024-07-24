US voices concern over arrests of PTI leaders, urges adherence to democratic norms in Pakistan

The United States on Tuesday expressed concern over the arrests of leaders belonging to former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, saying it was important to uphold democratic principles within the constitutional framework of the country.

PTI has frequently complained of a state crackdown since its top leaders and supporters were blamed for carrying out violent protests in different parts of the country in which government buildings were vandalized following Khan’s brief arrest on corruption charges last year in May.

Earlier this week, the party’s senior media manager Ahmed Waqas Janjua and its information secretary Raoof Hassan were arrested by the authorities after accusing them of pushing “anti-state narrative” to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty. While Janjua largely remains behind the scenes while managing PTI’s social media, Hassan has been quite vocal as its spokesperson.

“We have seen the reports of the arrests of PTI leaders,” Matthew Miller, the State Department’s spokesperson, told a media briefing in Washington. “We are always concerned when we see arrests of opposition leaders. I’m always personally concerned when I see the arrest of a spokesperson.”

“We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including the rule of law, equal justice under the law, and respect for human rights like freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly,” he continued. “And we urge that these principles be respected in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and laws.”

The Pakistani authorities also sealed the central PTI secretariat on Tuesday, saying it violated safety standards. The development took place only a day after Hassan’s arrest from the same building in the federal capital.