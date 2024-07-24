Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

INP
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -  Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was on high alert to cope with urban flooding, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf here on Tuesday.

He informed that rain emergency was declared in Rawalpindi and all arrangements were finalized to cope with flooding.

Heavy machinery and personnel were deployed in different areas particularly in low-lying areas to ensure drainage of stagnant rain water, he added.

Nullah Lai was being monitored and the flow of water in Nullah Lai was normal on Tuesday, he said and informed that, today, 7 feet water level was recorded at Katarian and 5.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1721805770.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024