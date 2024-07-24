WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

Rawalpindi - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was on high alert to cope with urban flooding, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf here on Tuesday.

He informed that rain emergency was declared in Rawalpindi and all arrangements were finalized to cope with flooding.

Heavy machinery and personnel were deployed in different areas particularly in low-lying areas to ensure drainage of stagnant rain water, he added.

Nullah Lai was being monitored and the flow of water in Nullah Lai was normal on Tuesday, he said and informed that, today, 7 feet water level was recorded at Katarian and 5.