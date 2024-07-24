Woman killed, nine injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL - A woman was crushed to death while nine other sustained serious injuries when a speeding passenger van overturned near Khanewal on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was heading towards Okara from Bahawalpur when it overturned near Khanewal after tyre burst. Resultantly, Fatima Bibi died at the spot while nine others including Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Itehad, Rashid, Waheed, Afra Bibi, Ariba Bibi, Suriya Bibi, Tayyaba Hina and Samina sustained serious injuries. The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Rescue sources added.