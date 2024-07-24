Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Woman killed, nine injured in road mishap

Agencies
July 24, 2024
Multan

KHANEWAL   -   A woman was crushed to death while nine other sustained se­rious injuries when a speed­ing passenger van overturned near Khanewal on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was heading towards Okara from Bahawalpur when it over­turned near Khanewal after tyre burst. Resultantly, Fatima Bibi died at the spot while nine others including Shau­kat Ali, Muhammad Itehad, Rashid, Waheed, Afra Bibi, Ariba Bibi, Suriya Bibi, Tayya­ba Hina and Samina sustained serious injuries. The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hos­pital, Rescue sources added.

Agencies

